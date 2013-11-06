© 2020 WFAE
Seattle Suburb Backs Higher Minimum Wage

Published November 6, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A pay hike for thousands is at the top of NPR's business news.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In the Seattle suburb of SeaTac, supporters of a ballot initiative implementing a $15 hourly minimum wage are declaring victory. The measure would benefit some 6,300 workers in the travel and hospitality industries around Seattle's main international airport.

INSKEEP: Small businesses would be exempt from the law, though Washington State still has the highest minimum wage in the country - at $9.19 an hour. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.