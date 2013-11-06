Seattle Suburb Backs Higher Minimum Wage

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In the Seattle suburb of SeaTac, supporters of a ballot initiative implementing a $15 hourly minimum wage are declaring victory. The measure would benefit some 6,300 workers in the travel and hospitality industries around Seattle's main international airport.

Small businesses would be exempt from the law, though Washington State still has the highest minimum wage in the country - at $9.19 an hour.