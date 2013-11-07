He's The One! Rubber Duckie Joins The Toy Hall Of Fame

Saying that "one toy stretches our gray matter; the other expands our sense of childhood wonder," the National Toy Hall of Fame announced Thursday that its 2013 inductees are the game of chess and the rubber duck.

This year's finalists that didn't make it into the Rochester, N.Y., hall:

Bubbles

The game of Clue

Fisher-Price Little People

Little green Army men

Magic 8 Ball

My Little Pony

Nerf toys

Pac-Man

The scooter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

All of the hall's honorees are posted here.

We've written about the hall before. Yes, we're still hoping for sidewalk chalk to get in.

Also, with Rubber Duckie in the hall how can they leave out Ernie (and Bert, of course)?

