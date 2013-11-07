Top Stories: Tracking Twitter's IPO; CIA And Phone Data

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- How Will It Trend? Click Here To Watch Twitter's Stock.

-- CIA Pays AT&T For Data On International Calls, 'Times' Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Inspectors Verify Syria Dismantled 1 Of 2 Remaining Chemical Weapons Sites. ( VOA)

Iran, 6 Countries Open Nuclear Talks In Geneva. ( Reuters)

General Strike Hobbles Greece For 24 Hours. ( BBC)

3 Navy Officials Accused Of Bribery, Corruption. ( U-T San Diego)

Japanese Lawmaker Gives Fukushima Letter To Emperor, Triggers Outcry. ( Guardian)

Blockbuster Closing Last Video Retail Stores. ( USA Today)

Evangelist Billy Graham Celebrates 95th Birthday. ( Charlotte News and Observer)

What Was That? Apparent Meteor Shower In Southern California. ( NBC)

