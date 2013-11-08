Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Super Typhoon Hits Philippines
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hopes Rising For 'First Step' At Nuclear Talks With Iran.
-- Strongest Cyclone Ever? Typhoon Haiyan Slams Philippines.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Visiting New Orleans To Talk Up U.S. Exports. ( Times-Picayune)
TSA Agents Will Observe Moment Of Silence For Slain Agent. ( Washington Post)
Hedge Fund SAC To Plead Guilty Today To Insider Trading, Pay $1.8 Billion. ( ABC)
FAA To Introduce Rules For Domestic Drones In U.S. ( CNN)
Russia To Bring More Charges Against Greenpeace Activists. ( Guardian)
