Five Things That Have Gone The Way Of Blockbuster

By Don Gonyea
Published November 9, 2013 at 8:00 AM EST

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Blockbuster Video is no more. The home rental stores, which were once the place to go to get a movie to watch on a Saturday night, are to close their 300 remaining stores. The reason, as you might expect, is that practically no one wants to go out and physically pick up a tape or DVD anymore when they can download or stream a film at home.

For those of us that can look back wistfully, and remember how going to choose a movie was actually half the fun of it - even if the new releases were always out of stock - we thought we'd reminisce for a moment or two about some other things once ubiquitous but now, well, not quite so blockbuster.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GONYEA: In our top five randomly thought of - and not scientifically researched - obsolete things, items and services, we have the payphone.

(SOUNDBITE OF PHONE RINGING)

GONYEA: According to the American Public Communications Council, there are now only half a million public telephones left in the U.S. That's down from 2 million at the turn of the century. Superman long ago found a new place to change his tights.

No. 2 on our randomly selected list: dial-up Internet.

(SOUNDBITE OF DIAL-UP MODEM TONES)

GONYEA: Seventy-four percent of Americans are now online. But in the old days of early last decade, most of us would plug in a phone cord and call up the Internet like we were ringing our grandmother for a chat. Only 6 percent of us still do that - use dial-up Internet, that is.

In at No. 3, we've gone for encyclopedias. Where once you reached for a reference book to check a fact or settle an argument, in today's world we seem to rely on one, simple phrase: Google it.

Our fourth choice: the cassette tape and by association, the Walkman.

And our final entry in this non-scientifically researched list of things that have gone the way of Blockbuster: the overhead projector - badly prepared slides by your 10th grade math teacher, Mr. Williams? He's now using PowerPoint. I can't vouch for his new slides, but it's better technology - until something else comes along, and PowerPoint goes the way of Blockbuster. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea