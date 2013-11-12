Agatha Christie's Lost 1954 Work Sold As eBook

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

A long lost work by Agatha Christie goes on sale today as an e-book. In 1954, Christie wrote "Hercule Poirot and the Greenshore Folly" to help her church raise funds for stained glass windows. It's about a parlor game of murder. The book is filled with references to local places and even to Christie's home, perhaps clues about her life. We'll all have to engage those little grey cells.

