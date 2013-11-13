The Last Word In Business: Soaring Price Of Bacon

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And that brings us to our last word in business today: the soaring price of bacon - to be particular, the late Irish-born painter Francis Bacon.

He's known for dark and often disturbing imagery, which does not appeal to everyone. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once called him that man who paints those dreadful pictures.

But art is in the eye of the beholder. And Francis Bacon's work shattered art-world records last night when his portrait "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" sold for more than $142 million. That's over $20 million more than the price paid for the previous record holder, Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream."

INSKEEP: The Bacon's record-setting piece depicts his fellow painter in seated poses on three different panels. And the sale price is just a reminder that for many people everything is better with bacon.

