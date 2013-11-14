Images Of Tacloban: Before And After Typhoon Haiyan

Typhoon Haiyan caused widespread destruction in parts of the Philippines when it tore through on Friday. One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Tacloban and its more than 220,000 residents. "Virtually all of the structures, if they were not made out of concrete or steel, are gone," a top U.S. military commander said.

These satellite images from Google and DigitalGlobe show how Tacloban and the Anibong district looked in February 2012 and then two days after Haiyan made landfall.

This 2012 image of part of Tacloban shows the location of the Anibong district (spit of land in upper left) in relation to downtown.

