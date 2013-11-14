Will Bitcoin Ever Rival U.S. Dollar?

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Business writers speculate on how much longer the U.S. dollar will remain the world's global currency. For now, it's hard to see any possible rival to the dollar, though there's always the Bitcoin, the subject of our last word in business

The Bitcoin, you'll recall, is an online currency backed by nothing except faith that others will accept it. And a young American couple wondered how far they could push it.

The Wall Street Journal reports the couple traveled to three continents, and managed to persuade merchants everywhere to accept this currency.

MONTAGNE: Almost everywhere - they did go hungry for a night in Stockholm.

