JPMorgan's Twitter Campaign Backfires Against Bank

Our today's last word in business today goes to the people who got the last word on Twitter. JPMorgan tried a Twitter public relations stunt. It announced that the company's vice chairman, Jimmy Lee, would take over the company's Twitter account. In other words, he could field questions from the masses.

As the moment approached, the bank's Twitter address was flooded with snarky questions. For example, how do you decide who to foreclose on - darts, or a computer program? Also, do you have a special jail in your offices so your executives get at least one chance to see the inside of one?

JPMorgan soon canceled the Twitter conversation, acknowledging it was a bad idea.

