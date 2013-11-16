Fresh Air Weekend: Bruce Dern, Booker Ervin And 'Hyperbole And A Half'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actor Bruce Dern Gets Up Close And Personal In 'Nebraska': Dern's new film follows a man named Woody who is starting to show signs of dementia. When Woody falls for one of those junk-mail sweepstakes come-ons, he becomes convinced that he's won $1 million and sets out on foot to collect the cash. Dern tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross, "[ Nebraska] is the most personal movie I've ever done in my career."

No Need To Cook The Books: Booker Ervin's Debut LP Reissued: Down-home and majestic, the tenor saxophonist's sound was like a cane stalk shooting up out of rich earth. His 1960 album The Book Cooks features fellow sax-man Zoot Sims in a friendly square-off

Even When It Hurts 'ALOT,' Brosh Faces Life With Plenty Of 'Hyperbole': On her Hyperbole and a Half blog, Allie Brosh writes stories about her life illustrated with a "very precise crudeness." Most are lighthearted — about her dog or her favorite grammatical mistake ("a lot" vs. "alot) — but her most popular posts have also been the most upsetting, about her crippling depression.

