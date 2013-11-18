George Zimmerman Charged With Aggravated Assault

George Zimmerman, the former Neighborhood Watch volunteer acquitted in the killing of Trayvon Martin, has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend, Samantha Scheibe, during a domestic dispute on Monday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports:

"[Zimmerman] then pushed her out of the home and barricaded the door with furniture. When deputies responded and went into the home, Zimmerman was there and was not armed. He was arrested and booked, said Dennis Lemma of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

"Zimmerman has been charged with aggravated assault, battery domestic violence and criminal mischief. He offered no resistance when he was taken into custody.

"'As customary for domestic violence cases, he is currently held under a no-bond status and he will see the judge tomorrow morning,' Lemma said."

If you remember, the Zimmerman case garnered national attention because he shot and killed an unarmed teenager. He said it was self defense, while prosecutors argued Zimmerman was an overzealous Neighborhood Watch volunteer who racially profiled Martin.

CBS News adds: "Since the acquittal, Zimmerman has had several run-ins with law enforcement. He was stopped for speeding in Texas about two weeks after his acquittal, and pulled over twice more in Florida (once for speeding and once for overly tinted windows and improperly displayed tags) over the next few months. And in September, police were called to the home of his estranged wife, Shellie, after she told a police dispatcher that he threatened her with a gun. No charges were filed in that incident."

Update at 8:10 p.m. ET. In 911 Call, Girlfriend Says Zimmerman Broke Table:

Matthew Peddie, reporting for member station WMFE in Orlando, Fla., says Scheibe told deputies that Zimmerman broke a table and pointed a long-barreled shotgun at her before pushing her out of her home.

Seminole County Chief Deputy Dennis Lemma, speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, says Zimmerman also barricaded the front door with furniture.

"The deputies witnessed the broken table as soon as they walked in, but he was not armed and offered no resistance as he was taken into custody," Lemma says.

