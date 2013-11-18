Get Excited, It's Gaming Week On All Tech

To coincide with the release of the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, our reporting theme this week will focus on video games — the development, the potential and the way they are shaping modern life. As always, we want to hear your ideas, so feel free to tweet, comment or email.

We kicked off coverage on Friday with Laura Sydell's story on the PS4 and we launched , a new Tumblr that will feature gaming reviews and other curiosities. (The PS4 is already off to a running start — sales topped 1 million in its opening weekend, making it the most successful Sony console launch ever.)

Big thanks to the gaming blog Kotaku for giving our Nina Totenberg PS4 unboxing video some love. My favorite was the comment about her technique:

"She didn't have to rip off the protective plastic. It can slide right out of the sleeve."

