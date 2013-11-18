© 2020 WFAE
Get Excited, It's Gaming Week On All Tech

By Elise Hu
Published November 18, 2013 at 12:58 PM EST
Customers wait in line Thursday at a Best Buy store in Richfield, Minn., to buy the PlayStation 4, which went on sale early Friday.
To coincide with the release of the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, our reporting theme this week will focus on video games — the development, the potential and the way they are shaping modern life. As always, we want to hear your ideas, so feel free to tweet, comment or email.

We kicked off coverage on Friday with Laura Sydell's story on the PS4 and we launched , a new Tumblr that will feature gaming reviews and other curiosities. (The PS4 is already off to a running start — sales topped 1 million in its opening weekend, making it the most successful Sony console launch ever.)

Big thanks to the gaming blog Kotaku for giving our Nina Totenberg PS4 unboxing video some love. My favorite was the comment about her technique:

"She didn't have to rip off the protective plastic. It can slide right out of the sleeve."

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
