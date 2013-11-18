Top Stories: Midwest Tornadoes; Typhoon Relief Aid Lagging

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll At 6 After Storms Explode Over Illinois.

-- 11 Days After Typhoon, Parts Of Philippines Yet To Be Helped.

And here are more early headlines:

Talks Resume This Week On Iran's Nuclear Program. ( Businessweek)

Toronto Mayor Could Lose More Powers Today. ( CBC)

Indonesia Recalls Ambassador To Australia Over Spying Report. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Chilean President Bachelet Heads To Runoff Vote. ( BBC)

Workers Removing Radioactive Rods From Fukushima Plant. ( CNN)

Shooting Incidents In Paris Leave One Journalist Wounded. ( BBC)

Sen. Schumer Wants Extended Ban On Plastic Guns. ( The Associated Press)

Neon Green Wheelchair Returned To Ill Cleveland Boy. ( Plain Dealer)

