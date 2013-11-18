Top Stories: Midwest Tornadoes; Typhoon Relief Aid Lagging
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Death Toll At 6 After Storms Explode Over Illinois.
-- 11 Days After Typhoon, Parts Of Philippines Yet To Be Helped.
And here are more early headlines:
Talks Resume This Week On Iran's Nuclear Program. ( Businessweek)
Toronto Mayor Could Lose More Powers Today. ( CBC)
Indonesia Recalls Ambassador To Australia Over Spying Report. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Former Chilean President Bachelet Heads To Runoff Vote. ( BBC)
Workers Removing Radioactive Rods From Fukushima Plant. ( CNN)
Shooting Incidents In Paris Leave One Journalist Wounded. ( BBC)
Sen. Schumer Wants Extended Ban On Plastic Guns. ( The Associated Press)
Neon Green Wheelchair Returned To Ill Cleveland Boy. ( Plain Dealer)
