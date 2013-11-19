© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Deadly Beirut Blast; NSA Surveillance Files

By Korva Coleman
Published November 19, 2013 at 8:19 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Two Explosions, Multiple Deaths At Iranian Embassy In Beirut.

-- NSA Releases Some Files On Electronic Surveillance.

-- LISTEN: For Its 150th, A Reading Of The Gettysburg Address.

And here are more early headlines:

Death Toll Rises To 8 From Midwest Tornadoes. ( Weather Channel)

U.N. Warns Philippines Will Need Long Term Typhoon Relief. ( Reuters)

Toronto Lawmakers Strip More Powers From Embattled Mayor. ( Globe and Mail)

Toronto Police Detonate Suspicious Device After Traffic Stop. ( Toronto Sun)

Former World Cycling Chief Denies Armstrong's Cheating Charge. ( Telegraph)

Florida Police Arrest George Zimmerman On Assault Charge. ( Orlando Sentinel)

And The Word Of The Year Is...."Selfie". ( USA Today)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman