Top Stories: Deadly Beirut Blast; NSA Surveillance Files
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Two Explosions, Multiple Deaths At Iranian Embassy In Beirut.
-- NSA Releases Some Files On Electronic Surveillance.
-- LISTEN: For Its 150th, A Reading Of The Gettysburg Address.
And here are more early headlines:
Death Toll Rises To 8 From Midwest Tornadoes. ( Weather Channel)
U.N. Warns Philippines Will Need Long Term Typhoon Relief. ( Reuters)
Toronto Lawmakers Strip More Powers From Embattled Mayor. ( Globe and Mail)
Toronto Police Detonate Suspicious Device After Traffic Stop. ( Toronto Sun)
Former World Cycling Chief Denies Armstrong's Cheating Charge. ( Telegraph)
Florida Police Arrest George Zimmerman On Assault Charge. ( Orlando Sentinel)
And The Word Of The Year Is...."Selfie". ( USA Today)
