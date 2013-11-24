Winter Storm System Blamed For 8 Deaths Moves East

An already deadly winter storm system is moving toward the the East on Sunday.

As The Associated Press reports, the system has already been blamed for eight deaths in the West and meteorologists are warning of widespread snow, freezing temperatures and strong winds.

The AP adds:

"Joe Harris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the 'Nordic outbreak' will 'produce a mixed bag of wily weather that will end up impacting much of the nation.'

"In New Mexico, authorities and residents braced for the second hit of a one-two punch that had already blanketed parts of the state with snow and freezing rain and caused a rollover accident that killed a 4-year-old girl in the eastern part of the state.

"Three other storm-related deaths were reported Saturday in a crash in the Texas Panhandle involving nearly a dozen vehicles."

Accuweather reports that the low-pressure system driving the storm will move across the South and hug the East Coast, perhaps upending some holiday travel plans.

"If the storm hugs the coast and develops to its full potential, it could be a flight nightmare, not only for travelers in the East, but also throughout the nation," Accuweather's Evan Myers said.

More immediately, Weather.com reports that the second half of the system will bring ice and snow through the Southern Plains. Weather.com adds:

"This wave will bring accumulating freezing rain and/or sleet as far east as the Dallas- Ft. Worth Metroplex, where a winter storm warning is now posted.

"Ice is also possible along the I-35 corridor to as far south as Austin Sunday into Sunday night. Some icing may also spread as far east as Arkansas and northern Louisiana Sunday night into early Monday.

"Power outages and downed tree limbs are possible in locations that see the most significant ice amounts from southwest Texas into central Texas. This is generally expected in the area west of I-35 between I-10 and I-20, including cities such as San Angelo, Abilene, Junction, and Brady. Parts of the Texas Hill Country as far south as Fredericksburg and Kerrville could see some ice buildup Sunday night into early Monday."

