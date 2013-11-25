Chicago Bulls' Rose Out For Season With Knee Injury

Derrick Rose, the Chicago Bulls guard who missed all of last season after knee surgery, has injured his other knee and will miss the rest of the current NBA season. The Bulls say Rose had "successful surgery" Monday morning to repair a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.

Rose hurt his knee during the third quarter of Chicago's loss at Portland Friday. Here's how the Bulls' official blog describes the play:

"Rose, with a season-high 20 points in perhaps his most ambitious game of the season, was making a back door cut and appeared to slip and have his right knee buckle without any contact. He went to the bench, and then he was helped to the locker room by team staff as Rose appeared unable to put weight on his right leg."

The injury isn't considered as severe as Rose's injury in April 2012, when he tore an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

The latest setback means Rose "will have played in just 50 games over three NBA seasons," The Chicago Tribune reports.

Of course, Rose isn't the only young NBA star who's facing repeated knee injuries. Our thoughts turn to Greg Oden, the former No. 1 pick out of Ohio State, who last month broke his unfortunate streak of more than 1,400 days without seeing NBA action, as SI.com reported.

