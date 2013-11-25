Schools Chief Among 4 Indicted In Steubenville Rape Case

Four adults, including the superintendent of the city's schools, have been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the aftermath and alleged attempted coverup of a teenage girl's 2012 rape by members of the high school football team in Steubenville, Ohio.

Ohio Attorney Gen. Mike DeWine just announced that news.

The case became national news after some of the boys who were involved posted pictures of the victim and accounts of what they had done on social media. That triggered an online campaign to press local authorities to investigate and prosecute. DeWine's office took over the case.

Last March, two boys were found guilty of rape. In October, the head of technology for Steubenville City Schools was accused of tampering with evidence.

Now, WOWK-TV reports, Steubenville City Schools Superintendent Michael McVey has been "charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and falsification." Also charged: elementary school principal Lynett Gorman, for alleged failure to report child abuse; wrestling coach Seth Fluharty, for alleged failure to report child abuse; and volunteer football coach Matthew Belardine, "who faces charges allowing underage drinking, obstructing official business, falsification, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor."

Update at 12:20 p.m. ET. More Details:

DeWine's office has now posted information about the indictments.

The statement says, in part:

"Michael McVey, 50 years old, of Steubenville, has been indicted on five counts:

-- One count of Tampering with Evidence, a third degree felony

-- Two counts of Obstructing Justice, a fifth degree felony

-- One count of Falsification, a first degree misdemeanor

-- One count of Obstructing Official Business, a second degree misdemeanor

"McVey is the superintendent of Steubenville City Schools. If convicted on all counts, McVey could serve up to seven years and 270 days in prison.

"Matthew Belardine, 26, of Steubenville, has been indicted on four counts:

-- Underage Persons Offenses Concerning ("beer or intoxicating liquor"), a first degree misdemeanor

-- Obstructing Official Business, a second degree misdemeanor

-- Falsification, a first degree misdemeanor

-- Contributing to the Unruliness or Delinquency of a Child, a first degree misdemeanor

"Belardine is a former assistant high school football coach for Steubenville City Schools. If convicted on all counts, Belardine could serve up to one year and 265 days in jail.

"Seth Fluharty, 26, of Wintersville, has been indicted on one count regarding Reporting Child Abuse or Neglect, a fourth degree misdemeanor. Fluharty is an assistant wrestling coach and special education teacher for Steubenville City Schools. If convicted, Fluharty could serve up to 30 days in jail.

"Lynnett Gorman, 40, of Steubenville, has been indicted on one count regarding Reporting Child Abuse or Neglect, a fourth degree misdemeanor. Gorman is the Principal of West Elementary in Steubenville. If convicted, Gorman could serve up to 30 days in jail."

