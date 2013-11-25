Top Stories: Stormy Holiday Weather; A Momentous Anniversary

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Storms Spread, Thanksgiving Travel Is Looking Tricky.

-- Happy Anniversary! 81 Years And Counting For Conn. Couple.

And here are more early headlines:

Next Round Of Syrian Peace Talks To Open In January. ( Nhe New York Times)

Lawmakers Divided Over Iran Nuclear Agreement. ( The Washington Post)

Some City Officials Underestimated Power Of Philippines Typhoon. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Connecticut School Shooting Report To Be Released Today. ( CNN)

Report: Officials To Discuss Meningitis And Mass. Compounding Pharmacy. ( The Associated Press)

New Egyptian Law Bans Most Public Gatherings. ( BBC)

Turnout For Mali Elections Deemed "Abysmal". ( Voice of America)

Lead Statuette From "Maltese Falcon" To Be Auctioned. ( Bonhams)

Australian Home Sets World Record For Christmas Lights. ( Canberra Times)

