Top Stories: Stormy Holiday Weather; A Momentous Anniversary
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- As Storms Spread, Thanksgiving Travel Is Looking Tricky.
-- Happy Anniversary! 81 Years And Counting For Conn. Couple.
And here are more early headlines:
Next Round Of Syrian Peace Talks To Open In January. ( Nhe New York Times)
Lawmakers Divided Over Iran Nuclear Agreement. ( The Washington Post)
Some City Officials Underestimated Power Of Philippines Typhoon. ( The Wall Street Journal)
Connecticut School Shooting Report To Be Released Today. ( CNN)
Report: Officials To Discuss Meningitis And Mass. Compounding Pharmacy. ( The Associated Press)
New Egyptian Law Bans Most Public Gatherings. ( BBC)
Turnout For Mali Elections Deemed "Abysmal". ( Voice of America)
Lead Statuette From "Maltese Falcon" To Be Auctioned. ( Bonhams)
Australian Home Sets World Record For Christmas Lights. ( Canberra Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.