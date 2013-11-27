Please Send This Man Photos Of Snow On Your Patio Furniture

If you haven't seen it yet, take a couple minutes to watch this video of Denver news anchor Kyle Clark's funny appeal to the people of Colorado to stop sending his TV station so many pictures of snow piled up on their patio furniture.

"It is time that we had a talk about your snow-covered patio furniture," the KUSA-TV newsman tells Coloradoans. "Why is it that every time it snows we whip out photos of our patio sets like we're showing off baby photos of our kids? Is that really the best we can do?"

Clark wants better images. "C'mon Colorado," he says, "we love winter. We own winter. So let's see some photos that look like it next time it snows. Please, I'm begging you."

He wants action shots, funny ones (a disgruntled dog on a lounge chair is kind of nice) and scenic vistas. Judging from Clark's Twitter page, he also likes clever videos. He calls Snow on Fire!! a winner.

Now, our headline is meant in jest. But KUSA is asking viewers to send in images — and says it will continue to "post your patio pics." The station's page for uploading images is here. We suspect they don't really want images from outside the state.

Meanwhile, this blogger suspects Clark might not be a fan of the "Snow in my backyard" photo gallery from 2010.

Update at 1:30 p.m. ET. A Weather Channel Ode To Patio Furniture:

Matt Sampson of The Weather Channel has put out a tongue-in-cheek video call for the photos Clark purports to hate.

