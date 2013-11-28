Giant Louis Vuitton Trunk Removed From Red Square

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And today's Last Word In Business is, a trunk that has Russians seeing red. A building-sized Louis Vuitton trunk was set up in Moscow's historic Red Square.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

This big thing was meant to house a charity exhibition, featuring suitcases from the luxury fashion company. But reaction was not so charitable. Lawmakers condemned it as an obscenity in a sacred place.

WERTHEIMER: So yesterday, the government ordered the trunk be packed up and sent home.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

GREENE: Only in Russia. And I'm David Greene.

