Tech Team Podcast, Episode 3: Inside Video Games And Gaming

By Elise Hu
Published November 28, 2013 at 8:30 AM EST
All our gaming week coverage, mashed into one podcast.
In our latest mashed podcast of our themed reporting, we take a deeper dive into the culture of gaming. It features stories on video games are teaching us how to feel empathy in the offline world or activating us to be more socially aware. And of course, we explore how much more real video games have gotten — heightening our experiences as we play.

Take a listen and be sure to send us your feedback.

And just a reminder: To coincide with gaming week, we launched the Tumblr and we will continue to post about gaming over there.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
