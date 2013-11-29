Burberry Fights China's Trademark Decision

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: trademarked tartan.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Officially, it's called Haymarket Check. But the iconic tan, black and red tartan is best known as the symbol of the Burberry brand. The British fashion house came up with it at its Haymarket shop in London over a century ago.

WERTHEIMER: But Chinese officials are not impressed. They've decided to revoke Burberry's tartan trademark in China.

GREENE: And if the decision holds, it could mean huge losses for the company. China is one of the biggest markets for Burberry bags, coats and other items.

WERTHEIMER: At least one Chinese company is said to be ready to start producing Burberry lookalikes.

GREENE: And that eagerness is not surprising, given that last year Burberry won $100 million lawsuit against a whole network of Chinese firms for counterfeiting their brand.

And that's the business news for this Black Friday. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.