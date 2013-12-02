NPRBlacksinTech Launches

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, if you heard our programs last week, then you might remember we are launching a special TELL ME MORE social media series on Twitter. Well, today is the day. From now until the 20th of December, African-American art to bring doors innovators and techies from across the country will use the #NPRBlacksInTech to tweet a day in their lives.

Senior executives from Fortune 500 companies like Bank of America and General Electric, a scientist from Stanford and a physicist in New Jersey are just some of the people taking part. We're hoping the series will give you a glimpse into the lives of these innovative but largely invisible individuals and help us tell their stories. You can follow the conversation by using the #NPRBlacksInTech on Twitter. That's our program for today. I'm Michel Martin and you've been listening to TELL ME MORE from NPR News. Let's talk more tomorrow.