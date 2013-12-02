Top Stories: New York Train Wreckage; Books Via Drones

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Investigators Examine Wreckage Of Deadly New York Train Crash.

-- Drone Delivery? Amazon Says A New Era Looms.

-- For The First Time, China Launches A Moon Rover Mission.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippine Typhoon Death Toll Rises Above 5,600. ( Philippine Star)

Amid China Tension, Biden Departs On Week-long Trip To Asia. ( Reuters)

Elderly American Detained In North Korea In Good Health. ( AP)

Thai Protesters Renew Attacks On Government Buildings. ( Guardian)

Ukraine Protesters Block Government Headquarters. ( Telegraph)

Retrial Begins for Former New Orleans Police Officer In Katrina Shooting. ( NOLA)

Criminal Oil Spill Trial Opens For Former BP Engineer. ( Bloomberg)

12 Days Of Christmas Prices: "Lords-A-Leaping" See Increase. ( AP)

