© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adidas To Unveil Design Of World Cup Ball

Published December 3, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right. From Planet Money's t-shirt to another popular item that is sewn together. Today in Rio, Adidas unveils the soccer ball that will be used during next year's World Cup in Brazil.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It's called the Brazuca. That's a world Brazilians use to describe their national pride. Brazuca was the overwhelming choice in a national name-the-ball contest. It handily beat out the closest challenger, the bossa nova.

GREENE: Both pretty catchy. Now, to mark the World Cup ball's grand unveiling, Adidas says every baby born in Brazil today will be entitled to a Brazuca of his or her own. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.