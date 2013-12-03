Cost Of '12 Days Of Christmas' Up From 2012

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: 12 days of Christmas.

According to PNC Wealth Management's Christmas Price Index, the cost of the gifts in that holiday song jumped by 7.7 percent this year...

Based on reports from retailers and among others, a National Aviary and the Pennsylvania Ballet.

MONTAGNE: You might think those five golden rings pushed up the prices. But in fact, the price spike was driven by a spike in the cost of lords-a-leaping and ladies dancing.

