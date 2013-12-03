Top Stories: U.S. Test Scores Dip; Bolshoi Acid Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. High School Students Slide In Math, Reading, Science.
-- Six-Year Jail Term For Dancer In Bolshoi Acid Attack.
And here are other early headlines:
New York Commuter Train Was Speeding When It Derailed. ( New York Times)
Biden In Japan, Concerned Over China's New Air Defense Zone. ( BBC)
Federal Judge To Rule On Detroit Bankruptcy Proceedings. ( Detroit Free Press)
Illinois Lawmakers To Vote On Controversial Pension Changes. ( WLS-TV)
Huge Blackout Darkens Much Of Venezuela, Including The Capital. ( Reuters)
Thai Police Pull Back, Protesters Enter Government Buildings. ( VOA)
Unclaimed Million Dollar Florida Lotto Ticket About To Expire. ( AP)
Alleged Joyrider Wanted To Steal Seattle Ferry For His Birthday. ( Post-Intelligencer)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.