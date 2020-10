/ NPR <strong>PLANET MONEY MAKES A T-SHIRT:</strong> <a href="http://apps.npr.org/tshirt/#/people">The Lives Of The People Who Made Our Shirt</a>

Bangladesh is the cheapest place in the world to make a T-shirt. But this month, the minimum wage there will rise from $39 a month to $68 a month. That's got some factory owners nervous about whether Western retailers there will pull out. Our Planet Money team examines the future of the garment industry in Bangladesh.

