Top Stories: Train Crash Investigation; Hezbollah Leader Killed
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hezbollah Commander Dies In Attack Outside Beirut Home.
-- NTSB Bars Train Union From Crash Inquiry, Citing Confidentiality.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Highlight Economic Inequality In Remarks. ( New York Times)
Biden In Beijing, Will Discuss New Chinese Air Defense Zone.( USA Today)
Break In Thai Protests Ahead Of King's Birthday. ( BBC)
Blizzard Poised To Hit Rockies, Plains States. ( AccuWeather)
911 Tapes From Connecticut School Shooting To Be Released. ( Christian Science Monitor)
Cyber Monday Sales Jumped For Online Retailers. ( Businessweek)
FDA Recalls Certain Defibrillators For Insufficient Charge. ( FDA)
Huge Japanese WWII Sub Discovered Off Hawaii. ( CNN)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.