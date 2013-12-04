Top Stories: Train Crash Investigation; Hezbollah Leader Killed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hezbollah Commander Dies In Attack Outside Beirut Home.

-- NTSB Bars Train Union From Crash Inquiry, Citing Confidentiality.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Highlight Economic Inequality In Remarks. ( New York Times)

Biden In Beijing, Will Discuss New Chinese Air Defense Zone.( USA Today)

Break In Thai Protests Ahead Of King's Birthday. ( BBC)

Blizzard Poised To Hit Rockies, Plains States. ( AccuWeather)

911 Tapes From Connecticut School Shooting To Be Released. ( Christian Science Monitor)

Cyber Monday Sales Jumped For Online Retailers. ( Businessweek)

FDA Recalls Certain Defibrillators For Insufficient Charge. ( FDA)

Huge Japanese WWII Sub Discovered Off Hawaii. ( CNN)

