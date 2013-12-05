Apple Gets Business Boost In China

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with an Asian breakthrough for Apple.

INSKEEP: Wireless phone carrier China Mobile has signed a deal with Apple to offer iPhones on its network. According to The Wall Street Journal, the deal would give Apple access to China Mobile's many subscribers - around 700 million of them. That's about seven times more subscribers than Verizon - which is the largest mobile carrier in the United States.

This move is seen as a much-needed boost for Apple, which has seen its growth slowing recently in this country.

Samsung is the current smartphone leader in China, holding down 21 percent of the market, while ahead of the iPhone at six percent.