Reviewers On Amazon Poke Fun At $40,000 TV

Published December 5, 2013 at 6:55 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Samsung is selling an HD television for $40,000. That price tag prompted the following customer reviews on Amazon.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

I was going to send my kids to college, but I had to do what was best for my family.

INSKEEP: Glad it has low energy costs, as I'm on a very tight budget.

MONTAGNE: I hesitated to buy, but I saw double-A batteries were free with the remote.

INSKEEP: I am coming back from the future to write this review, and to say the TV will cost 699 in two years.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition