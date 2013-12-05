Top Stories: Yemen Attack; Blame In Ariz. Firefighter Deaths

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militants Launch Deadly Attack On Yemen's Defense Ministry.

-- $559K Fine Set For Safety Failures In Deadly Arizona Wildfire.

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Brings Ice, Heavy Snow To Plains. ( Weather.com)

Storm's Gale Force Winds Hitting Northern Europe. ( AccuWeather)

Biden Urges China To Reconsider New Air Defense Zone. ( ABC)

Civilians Flee As Violence Continues In Central African Republic. ( Businessweek)

Thailand Protests Suspended As King's Birthday Celebrated. ( The Associated Press)

Ukrainian Official Urges Talks With Protesters, Possible Early Elections. ( The New York Times)

NBA Game Called Off In Mexico City After Smoke Fills Arena. ( NBA.com)

Air Force Criticized For Adding Fighter Jets To Online Santa Tracker. ( Boston Globe)

