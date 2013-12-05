Top Stories: Yemen Attack; Blame In Ariz. Firefighter Deaths
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Militants Launch Deadly Attack On Yemen's Defense Ministry.
-- $559K Fine Set For Safety Failures In Deadly Arizona Wildfire.
And here are more early headlines:
Winter Storm Brings Ice, Heavy Snow To Plains. ( Weather.com)
Storm's Gale Force Winds Hitting Northern Europe. ( AccuWeather)
Biden Urges China To Reconsider New Air Defense Zone. ( ABC)
Civilians Flee As Violence Continues In Central African Republic. ( Businessweek)
Thailand Protests Suspended As King's Birthday Celebrated. ( The Associated Press)
Ukrainian Official Urges Talks With Protesters, Possible Early Elections. ( The New York Times)
NBA Game Called Off In Mexico City After Smoke Fills Arena. ( NBA.com)
Air Force Criticized For Adding Fighter Jets To Online Santa Tracker. ( Boston Globe)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.