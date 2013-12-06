© 2020 WFAE
President Obama Lights National Christmas Tree

By Scott Neuman
Published December 6, 2013 at 4:39 PM EST
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, daughters Sasha and Malia, applaud after lightng the National Christmas Tree at a ceremony across from the White House in Washington, on Friday.
President Obama threw the switch on the National Christmas Tree on Friday amid a constant rain that soaked many of the estimated 17,000 attendees.

"We're going to start at 5 since it's a little wet and we shouldn't start at 10," the president said before hitting the switch that lit the giant tree.

The ceremony was accompanied by celebrity performances from Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin and others.

You can watch the festivities here or follow on Twitter at #nctl2013:

The annual event has been tradition since President Calvin Coolidge performed the first lighting in 1923.

