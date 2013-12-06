Top Stories: Mourning Mandela; Plains States Caked By Ice

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Mix Of Joy, Sadness: South Africans Mourn, Celebrate Mandela.

-- Several States Brace For Massive Ice Storm This Weekend.

-- 203K Jobs Added In November; U.S. Unemployment At 7 Percent.

And here are more early headlines:

Thousands Evacuate In Britain As Gale Force Storm Strikes. ( Telegraph)

In Seoul, Biden Admonishes North Korea To End Nuclear Program. ( Korea Times)

Hundreds Of French Troops Arriving In Central African Republic. ( VOA)

Al Qaida Claims Responsibility In Deadly Yemen Attack. ( AP)

Shanghai Suffering Under Toxic Smog. ( South China Morning Post)

Los Angeles Sues Banks For Discriminatory Lending, Foreclosures. ( Los Angeles Times)

Pot Party Set For Seattle On Anniversary Of Marijuana Legalization. ( AP)

