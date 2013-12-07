A Small 4.5 Quake Strikes During OU-OSU Game

Today college football saw another upset, when Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State to kill their Big 12 championship and BCS bowl game hope.

The AP has the details of the game. But something just as dramatic happened off the field: Stillwater, Okla., where the game was played, and a large section of the state stretching south past Oklahoma City were shaken by a rare 4.5 magnitude earthquake.

Of course, the typical jokes were thrown around: Weatherstorm.net tweeted the earthquake had caused some real damage:

Earthquake Damage in Oklahoma! We will rebuild! pic.twitter.com/ah9IxqeFRQ — Weatherstorm.net (@wxstorm) December 7, 2013

But SB Nation pointed out something interesting: A small quake hit the same location during a college football game two years ago. Here's what ESPN's coverage looked like during that event:

Correction at 6:17 p.m. ET. About That Video:

Our eagle-eye commenters pointed out that the ESPN video in this post is from a 2011 game, not from the game today as we had said. We've tweaked the language to reflect that and thanks to "ThatGuyCJ" and " harry guss" for catching our mistake.

