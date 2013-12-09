Napping United Passenger Wakes Up To A Dark, Empty Plane

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Good morning. Good morning, sir. That's what should have been said to a passenger on one United flight but no one woke up Tom Wagner. The passenger was on his way from Louisiana to California to visit his sister. He was napping when his plane landed for a layover in Houston and he awoke locked inside a dark and empty plane.

The airline said they're not sure how they missed him sweeping the plane after the flight. They're investigating. In the meantime, they gave him a voucher.