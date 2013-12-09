Tech Team Podcast, Episode 4: HealthCare.gov's Epic Fail

The disastrous rollout of the Obama administration's storefront for buying health coverage is now in a new phase — a slow recovery. But the questions about how something like this could happen and how a $600 billion technological failure can be prevented in the future made for dozens — dozens — of stories over the past 2 1/2 months.

For our latest episode of the tech team podcast, aka "Our So-Called Digital Lives," we take you through the failure of HealthCare.gov and explore the possibilities of how to prevent it from happening again.

Special thanks to our West Coast-based producer, Cindy Carpien, for pulling this all together.

