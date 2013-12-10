Top Stories: The Mandela Memorial
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- WATCH: A Live Feed Of Nelson Mandela's Memorial Service.
-- Live Blog: Nelson Mandela's Memorial Service In South Africa.
-- Honoring Mandela, In Gestures Large And Small.
-- French Court Sentences Executive For Selling Faulty Breast Implants.
And here are more early headlines:
Snow Forecast Closes Federal Government In Washington, D.C. ( NBC)
IRS Nominee Faces Senate Confirmation Hearing Today. ( AP)
2 French Troops Die In Central African Republic Before Hollande Visit. ( Wall Street Journal)
E.U. Chief Headed For Ukraine As Protests Persist. ( Bloomberg)
Jury May Get Case Of Former New Orleans Officer In Katrina Shooting Today. ( NOLA.com)
Stranded Pilot Whales Died In Florida Of Malnutrition. ( CBS)
Lower-Level City Official Convicted In Bell, Calif. Corruption Case. ( AP)
152-Year-Old Wooden Shipwreck Discovered In Lake Huron. ( Reuters)
