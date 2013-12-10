WATCH: Goats Escape Avalanche

Gawker brings us this video posted on Monday of a herd of chamois goats that make a seemingly miraculous escape from an avalanche on an Alpine mountain face. It occurs in the Rhone-Alpes near Pralognan-la-Vanoise, not far from the border between France and Italy.

Skiers watching (and filming) can be heard expressing concern over the fate of the goats, who split into two groups — one that makes a relatively quick escape and another that gets hammered by the charging snow, only to emerge moments later, apparently unscathed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.