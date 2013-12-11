Top Stories: Congressional Budget Deal; Farewell To Mandela

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Mandela Lies In State, South Africa Says Goodbye.

-- 'Something For Everyone To Dislike' In Budget Deal.

-- Pope Francis Is Person Of The Year, 'Time' Says.

And here are our early headlines:

Deaf Interpreter At Mandela Service Was A "Fake". ( Mail and Guardian)

NTSB Opens Hearing On July Plane Crash In San Francisco. ( Businessweek)

Pro-Government Protesters In Thailand Set To Take Bangkok Streets. ( Reuters)

Ukrainian Police Back Off From Protests In Kiev Square. ( New York Times)

Biden Announces Millions Of Federal Dollars For Mental Health Treatment. ( Washington Post)

Clark Wins Special Mass. Congressional Election For Markey Seat. ( Politico)

Millions Of Children Lack Birth Certificates Worldwide. ( UNICEF)

