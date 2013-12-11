© 2020 WFAE
Toy-Gun-Toting Sock Puppet Can't Get Past The TSA

Published December 11, 2013 at 6:55 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In an abundance of caution, presumably, the TSA at the St. Louis airport relieved a sock puppet of its tiny, toy gun. The sock puppet was in the carry-on bag of Phyllis May(ph) who makes and sells them. The puppet was packing, she explained, because it's a cowboy, modeled on Rooster Cogburn of "True Grit." May later told her local NBC affiliate, when her sock puppet was disarmed, quote "everyone on the plane was safe." the little True Grit character that was in the carry-on bag of the woman who made it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

