French Cafe Charges Rude Customers More

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Waiters in France can be rude - we all know that. But the manager of Le Petit Syrah Cafe in Nice says customers can be too. So he imposed a cost on rudeness. Demand a coffee, and it's 9.50 in dollars. Say please, the price drops to 6. And if you greet the waiter with a friendly bonjour, the bill comes to $2.

The cafe's managers says some of his regulars have taken to calling him Your Greatness.