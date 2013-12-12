Scotland's Royal Bank Fined For Violating Iran, Cuba Sanctions

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a bank writing another big check.

INSKEEP: The Royal Bank of Scotland was fined $100 million yesterday for violating American sanctions on Iran and Cuba. The bank had given its U.K. employees step-by-step instructions on how to keep transactions from being detected for sanctions violations.

Last year, the London-based banks Standard Chartered and HSBC also received fines for breaking U.S. sanctions.