For Friday The 13th, Say It With Us: Paraskevidekatriaphobia

Because we want everyone to feel safe, once again we offer this advice for how to get through another Friday the 13th:

Learn how to pronounce paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Successfully saying that super long word supposedly cures one of any Friday the 13th-related fears.

Thanks to our friend, newscaster and Two-Way contributor Korva Coleman, we've got a helpful audio pronouncer. Follow her tips and it's said you'll be OK.

We've had two Friday the 13ths this year. (The other was in September.) Next year, there's just one — in June.

