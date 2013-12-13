Top Stories: 'Lie Of The Year,' Unlocking Cellphones Legally
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama's 'You Can Keep It' Promise Is 'Lie Of The Year.'
-- Wireless Companies, FCC, Reach Deal On 'Unlocking' Cellphones.
-- For Friday The 13th, Say It With Us: Paraskevidekatriaphobia.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Still In Marathon Session As Republicans Slow Nominations. ( Bloomberg)
Kerry Meets Netanyahu In Latest Mideast Peace Effort. ( The Associated Press)
Philippines Typhoon Death Toll Climbs Above 6,000. ( The Wall Street Journal)
Bangladesh Clashes Turn Violent After Opposition Leader Executed. ( Reuters)
Machinists Union Rejects Boeing's Latest Counteroffer. ( KPLU)
Fordham University Mistakenly Admits 2,500 Students. ( The New York Times)
London Gets First Whiskey Distillery In More Than 100 Years. ( BBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.