© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Science Becomes 'Sexy' With Fast Cars And Gangsta Physics

Published December 14, 2013 at 5:13 PM EST

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Ozy co-founder Carlos Watson tells NPR's Arun Rath about a gangster-turned-astrophysicist and a race car driver working to making science "sexy" again. Plus, a look at the changing landscape of African art — no tribal masks allowed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 3  — Gangster Scientist
/ Courtesy of Ozy
2 of 3  — J.R. Hildebrand
Todd Rosenberg / Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
3 of 3  — The End of Eating Everything, 2013 by Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu
The End of Eating Everything, 2013 by Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu
/ Wangechi Mutu

Tags

All Things Considered