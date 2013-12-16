Fresh Merger Talks Involving Time Warner Expected To Begin
LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:
The wooing of Time Warner Cable continues this week, with Charter Communications expected to take another shot at a merger bid.
But as NPR's Nathan Rott reports, no deal is expected to be struck anytime soon.
NATHAN ROTT, BYLINE: Charter Communications and its backer, Liberty Media Corporation, must be hoping that the third time's the charm.
This will be Connecticut-based Charter's third merger proposal to Time Warner since late last spring. But that's not to say that a deal won't happen. Jeff Kagan is an independent industry analyst.
JEFF KAGAN: The word is that Time Warner wants to be acquired.
ROTT: Though, he says nobody has said so officially. He does thinks that if Charter goes through with the expected proposal, which would offer less than $135 a share and stock, it could start a bidding war with other companies like Comcast and Cox jumping in.
KAGAN: This is going to be a fireworks event. We're going to have an interesting show to watch. And what it's going to look like when the dust settles is the question. I don't have an answer to that. I don't know anyone who has an answer to that.
ROTT: So, as the cable companies say, stay tuned.
