Seniors Talk Back About Tech In Their Lives

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

A few Mondays ago, we reported on seniors and tech. The fastest-growing age group on social media is over 65. And we asked seniors in the audience this question: How has your relationship with technology changed as you have aged? Here's some of what we heard.

BILL PRINCIPE: I'm Bill Principe(ph) from Ayer, Massachusetts. At my age, I still use Facebook, Skype. I play "Temple Run," "Candy Crush." And I depend on my computer and my smartphone for so many things. But anything I can do on my smartphone, my grandson does so much better.

DIANE TAYLOR: My name is Diane Taylor(ph). I live in Tucson, Arizona. I was in a hotel in Bern, Switzerland, and two young Japanese were also there with their laptops and the Internet stopped working. They were pretty confused. And in the end, I, the old American woman, got down on her hands and knees, unplugged and re-plugged the router. And voila, the Internet was back.

STUART YURIST: OK, my name is Stuart Yurist(ph). I'm 69 years old. In my youth, I always considered myself technically savvy. You know, I fooled around with computers. I had them when they first came out. But with this touchscreen technology, I find that my young grandchildren would instantly be able to figure out how to use it and be able to show me. I much less now feel that I have a deep understanding of it. But I don't mind that at all. And I really enjoy the fact that this technology's available that lets me connect with my family.

CORNISH: There are also some tweets in response to our question about seniors and tech. Wanda Jean Denny(ph) of Nashville, said: Tech is more fun and relaxed as a senior. I have a tab, smartphone and laptop. I e-mail, tweet and text - no pressure to perform.

Well, thanks to all who responded. You can tweet us, no pressure to perform, @npralltech.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.