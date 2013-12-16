Top Stories: Guantanamo Transfers; Actor Deaths

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Transfers Two Guantánamo Detainees To Saudi Arabia.

-- Joan Fontaine, 'Coolly Beautiful' Oscar Winner, Dies.

-- 'Billy Jack' Creator Tom Laughlin Dies

-- 6 Things To Know About Chile's Once And Future President.

And here are our early headlines:

South Africa Celebrates First 'Reconciliation Day' Without Mandela. ( BBC)

E.U. Halts Trade Talks After Questions About Ukraine's Commitment. ( New York Times)

Thousands Evacuate After Flooding In Gaza. ( Al Jazeera)

Chile Elects Former President Bachelet to Her Old Job. ( CNN)

Tuesday's Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated At $550 Million. ()

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.